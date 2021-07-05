Giveaway Dribbble Invitation

Trending designs to inspire you
Dear
Prospect,
By this invitation, we would love have you as a Dribbble player anda share your amazing design shot and score success.
To get dribbble invite, follow this simple step:
1) Follow my Dribbble and Instagram account (@afifabdulrosid)
2) Send me an email (afifrosid8@gmail.com) with a link to your portfolio and a brief statement about why you want to be on Dribbble;
Winner will be announce on 30th Augt, 2021.
Can't walt to have you with us.
Cheers!
Follow Me on:
Instagram = https://instagram.com/afifabdulrosid
Linkedin = https://linkedin.com/in/afifabdulrosid
Twitter = https://twitter.com/afifabdulrosid