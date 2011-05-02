Muhammad khalid khan

DigDeepFitness app logo + icon

Muhammad khalid khan
Muhammad khalid khan
  • Save
DigDeepFitness app logo + icon fitness tag dumbbells blue grey app icon
Download color palette

Here goes my first shot, DigDeepFitness is a iPhone app for weightlifters to manage their exercises.

Thanks to Mr. Afraz http://dribbble.com/afraz for providing me the opportunity to express my creativity on dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Muhammad khalid khan
Muhammad khalid khan

More by Muhammad khalid khan

View profile
    • Like