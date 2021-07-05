Hello there

Here is my new font Better minds.

Better minds is consisting of a fashionable handwritten-style script make looks elegant, and stylish.

This font was created to look as close to a natural handwritten script as possible by including 15 ligatures.

Better minds is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and anything that you want.

Here is that you get:

Better minds (OTF/TTF)

More than 200 of glyphs

15 Standard Ligatures

swash

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Supports multilinguage

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.

PUA Encoded Characters – Fully accessible without additional design software.

Drop me message if you have any questions.

Happy Creating

Thanks