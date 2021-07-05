Apex Legends select screen redesign!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Loved getting into apex not too long ago, and saw an opportunity to practise doing game interface design. Actually opened my mind to a lot of things about game user experience!