Cizz Motion Logo Redesign

Cizz is a cheesecake brand from Bandung since 2004. The challenge when rejuvenating this logo is trying to give a modern feel to the logo without changing the brand identity that has been known for a long time.

The hope is that loyal customers can still recognize the identity of cizz and can also reach new customers who are younger.

