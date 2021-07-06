Cizz Motion Logo Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Cizz is a cheesecake brand from Bandung since 2004. The challenge when rejuvenating this logo is trying to give a modern feel to the logo without changing the brand identity that has been known for a long time.
The hope is that loyal customers can still recognize the identity of cizz and can also reach new customers who are younger.
