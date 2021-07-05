Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tinashe - 333 (Album Cover Art, Tour, and Cassette) Concept

003: Tinashe - 333 Album concept. On theme with, and inspired by the “Pasadena” video (Which is fire & out now btw) I wanted to play with the theme of virtual reality & mental escape. Hope you guys enjoy.
Follow me on Instagram and Twitter : @structureddesigns. DM or email for inquires: SteffanOfficialBusiness@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
