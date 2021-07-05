Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
iMOOZE

Renegade's

iMOOZE
iMOOZE
  • Save
Renegade's cartoon sketch sketchbook desenho digital fortnite digital art illustration
Download color palette

I made this illustration in honor of Renegade Raider, a character from the Fortnite(2017) game! It was released in "Season 1 of Chapter 1" of the game, becoming a rare Skin. For game lovers, Epic Games (producer that owns the game) launched the Blaze (new Renegade Raider), being a new version of the old skin.

iMOOZE
iMOOZE

More by iMOOZE

View profile
    • Like