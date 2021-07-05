Renegade's

Trending designs to inspire you
I made this illustration in honor of Renegade Raider, a character from the Fortnite(2017) game! It was released in "Season 1 of Chapter 1" of the game, becoming a rare Skin. For game lovers, Epic Games (producer that owns the game) launched the Blaze (new Renegade Raider), being a new version of the old skin.