Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zaid Dayari
Secondline

Financial Freedom App

Zaid Dayari
Secondline
Zaid Dayari for Secondline
Hire Us
  • Save
Financial Freedom App statistic wallet illustration app dashboard investation payment finance
Download color palette

Hi Everybody,
I want to share about new exploration about financial freedom app. people have enough income to pay one's living expenses for the rest of one's life without having to work or depend on others. Also user can prepare their financial for old age.

Features investing, consulting, planning and saving. also on the dashboard page we display the balance to find out that they are the amount of their money that needs to be allocate.

Get in touch : zaid98ahmad@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Secondline
Secondline
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Secondline

View profile
    • Like