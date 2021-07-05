Skincare Rebrand/ Exercise

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! I've been trying to exercise my mind about my graphic design skills because lately I've been feeling a bit stuck since I work with the same brand everyday. So I decided to choose one product of my house, and redesign the brand and this is the final result! This is the old look of the brand https://www.mascarasacf.com.ar/productos/serum-humectante-acf-by-dadatina-volumen-1-balance/
Let me know your thoughts! It has been really fun to do this kind of exercises and I will be posting more of this in the upcoming weeks!
Gracias!