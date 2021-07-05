Music App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
This time a first shot of my new upcoming project - It's mobile app concept project allows you to find and listen the best songs and podcast for you. Every few days I will try to upload another screens and you can watch how the project proceed.
Press "L" to see what happen!
Instagram: @jhonatan_artist23
Linkedin: Jhonatan Cardenas