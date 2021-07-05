Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kenion Harvey

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (Concept)

A fictional rebrand for Minnesota's largest airport. To be honest, I had made the pines + star logo about two years ago for something Minnesota related, but could never pin a home down for it. I realized that, with the North Star being such an iconic element of navigation and travel, that this logo would fit perfectly as the logo for MSP International Airport. The brand centers on the North Star, using it as a consistent element tying people to travel. All ads featuring people show them looking towards the star's direction, and the abstract pine trees (which form an "M") along with blue strips which reference Minnesota's famous lakes form abstract Minnesota scenes around them.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Utah-based logo designer and brand storyteller

