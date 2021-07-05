Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonatan Cardenas

BaseCamp App Ui

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
  • Save
BaseCamp App Ui userexperience appdesign gfxmob figma adobexd graphicdesignui dribbblers dailyui prototype interfacedesigner interfacedesign interactiondesign ux interface ui uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign
Download color palette

Hello!
This time a first shot of my new upcoming project - BaseCamp It's mobile app concept project allows you to find and take the best courses for you through this app. Every few days I will try to upload another screens and you can watch how the project proceed.

If you like this design, I really appreciate your like and comment.
Instragram: @jhonatan_artist23
Linkedin: Jhonatan Cardenas

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

More by Jonatan Cardenas

View profile
    • Like