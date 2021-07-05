Utah Valley University Basketball Uniforms (Concept)

As something to do for fun over the weekend, I designed a conceptual set of basketball uniforms for my alma mater, Utah Valley University. I wanted to design uniforms that would help capture the personality of UVU: an open enrollment institution that prides itself on standing out and apart from other schools.

Home (white) and road (dark primary green): Both uniforms feature a bold, vibrant, multi-green stripe across the chest. As an institution that excitedly accepts everyone, "we love all shades of green". The fight song lyric "green through and through" is found inside the collar.

Black alternate: The same general design carries over, but with a twist - the stripe across the chest pays homage to the iconic multi-colored ceiling pipes which run across most of campus. This quirky and endearing element of UVU takes center stage on this uniform, embracing the school's history as well as the persona of unconventionality. "The Pipes Are Calling" is found inside the collar.

Lime green alternate: This uniform breaks away from the template of the others, featuring an airbrushed "slash" design that blends fun and loudness with the wild nature of wolverines. I drew inspiration from the Brooklyn Nets' own airbrushed classic uniform to figure out how to best utilize an airbrushed pattern. "Loud and True" - another fight song lyric - is found inside the collar.