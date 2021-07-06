Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media

Eagle Lake Brand Identity

Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
Eagle Lake Brand Identity montana whitefish real estate condominium condo eagle lake brand identity logo branding design
Eagle Lake is a luxury condo development being planned in Whitefish, MT.

The client brief included a brand identity that felt modern, trendy, and luxurious, but captured the unique character of its mountain resort town location.

