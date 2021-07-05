Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SZA - Shirt (Cover Art) Concept

002: I have a feeling we’re very close to SZA releasing “Shirt.” If you know, you know, it’s already a hit. Anyways, felt like making some cover art for the track. How do you guys think it came out? 🩸 Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @ structureddesigns. DM or email for inquires: SteffanOfficialBusiness@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
