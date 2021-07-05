Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
JOHNNY TERROR©

We Strike Hard!

JOHNNY TERROR©
JOHNNY TERROR©
  • Save
We Strike Hard! blue leonardo sword colors instagram procreate brushes cartoon character mutant turtle ninja cool illustration digital art ipad pro cool characters 90s tmnt cartoon procreate character design
Download color palette

As an 90's boy... I ❤️ TMNT!
I've made this piece on an #ipadpro + #procreate
Enjoy it!

You can also follow my work on Instagram©
https://www.instagram.com/illusterrormx/

JOHNNY TERROR©
JOHNNY TERROR©

More by JOHNNY TERROR©

View profile
    • Like