Doja Cat - Planet Her (Vinyl Album) Cover Concept

001: Doja Cat Planet Her Vinyl (Concept)

I can’t stop listening to this album. While listening to my favorite track “Get It Into It (Yuh)” I envisioned the concept of this amazing body of work being released as a vinyl. 002: dojacat Planet Her Vinyl (Concept)

I can’t stop listening to this album. While listening to my favorite track “Get It Into It (Yuh)” I envisioned the concept of this amazing body of work being released as a vinyl. Drop a 🔥 in the comments if you dig the concept.