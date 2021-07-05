UXUI Case Study MoAD

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
African Diaspora, art, culture, music, food, literature, storytelling, amazing and so fun project for my creative team, we do it under quarantine, when we missed museums for inspiration. This full case study is under my portfolio, check it out!