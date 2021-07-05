Aleksandar Savic

Character set

Character set cute 2d shape team people face icon set illustration design flat outline peoples man woman workers notification mobile technology message colorful
Character set for OrderEZ. A new set of illustrations done with OrderEZ - an ordering platform on a mission to replace the existing chaotic methods of ordering with a better solution for suppliers and outlets

Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
