Daily UI 004 Calculator interactivedesign interactive interface maximalism 1960s 60s retro psychedelic app ux ui iphone calc calculator design dailyui
Well - I decided to break all the rules and design a retro inspired psychedelic calculator for iPhone that brings lots of visual delight to the user. Minimalism? I say maximalism.

