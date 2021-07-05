Clemente Moroni

Daily UI #007 - Settings

Clemente Moroni
Clemente Moroni
  • Save
Daily UI #007 - Settings productdesign design ui figma dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge
Download color palette

For the Daily Ui7 I redesigned the setting page of Notion and I incorporated Variants and Animation in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Clemente Moroni
Clemente Moroni

More by Clemente Moroni

View profile
    • Like