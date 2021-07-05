Daniel Swift

Coffeeshop Click & Collect

business cafe coffee
This project is a click and collect app built using App clip, via App Clip code or NFC users take orders from the app and get notify by a push notification when the order is ready to collect.To avoid long queue, and keep social distancing.
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
