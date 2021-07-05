Alessia Pizzoccheri

SIE Dashboard

Alessia Pizzoccheri
Alessia Pizzoccheri
  • Save
SIE Dashboard branding web design design web ui
Download color palette

A dashboard I designed and built.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Alessia Pizzoccheri
Alessia Pizzoccheri

More by Alessia Pizzoccheri

View profile
    • Like