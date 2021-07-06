Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly

Crypto Trading App

Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Trading App task manager task debit card debit creditcard finance credit coin cryptocurrency currency crypto minimal app mobile app design mobile app mobile app design app ux
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share our another design, This time a mobile app design to buy crypto currency .

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
Inbox your project details
Email: uifriendly.agency@gmail.com or hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like