Pierre Cicuto

Settings page with Blender 3D characters

Pierre Cicuto
Pierre Cicuto
Hire Me
  • Save
Settings page with Blender 3D characters admin admin pannel dashboard settings modeling design 3d web ui
Download color palette

I wanted to make this page a little bit funnier by adding to it custom 3D characters that I made on Blender (I'm faaaaaar away to master this software Blender is really difficult ! But I have fun doing this kind of contents).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Pierre Cicuto
Pierre Cicuto
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Pierre Cicuto

View profile
    • Like