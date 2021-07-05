Mily Sin

DailyUI #001 - Sign up screen - Welcoming the blob

DailyUI #001 - Sign up screen - Welcoming the blob
My first ever dribbble upload! Can we get some yays !?

I read that blobs are a UI design trend for multiple reasons, I was completely lost at the beginning and decided to give this style a go! It definitely did not disappoint

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
