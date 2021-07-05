Nia Fitriana

Clean E-Commerce App

Nia Fitriana
Nia Fitriana
  • Save
Clean E-Commerce App app marketplace bag mobile store fashion design flat commerce ux ui
Download color palette

I'm trying to re-create amazing work from other designer...and this is the result. Yeay!!

Reference: https://bit.ly/reference_plainthing

Want to see more works?
Click the "L" button on your keyboard

Happy to hear your feedback!

-----
Contact me: hello.pullicious@gmail.com

-----
Want to be friend with me?
https://www.instagram.com/pullicious/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Nia Fitriana
Nia Fitriana

More by Nia Fitriana

View profile
    • Like