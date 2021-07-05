JustClean Company | Brand Identity and Logotype

The team has completed the brand identity for @justcleancompany . We were commissioned to create a logotype and visual identity that will be attractive for home-owners as well as property managers interested in hiring a reliable company providing maintenance services.

Their service offer is simple. A two-in-one Junk removal and pressure washing service for retail, commercial and residential properties.

JustClean intends to obtain a good portion of the marketshare in Charlotte, NC amongst the must trustworthy and reliable maintenance companies. Therefore the importance of standing out amongst a crowd of Self-branded companies.

The differentiation process begun when we realized most of their competitors self-brand their companies and lack a professional and strategized image. JustClean was ahead on that matter, they decided to invest on a well designed image, so we work hard to find a modern, timeless and flexible mark for them.