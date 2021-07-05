IDoctor CRM - Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys:)
IDoctor CRM is an online application for hospital management and administration. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and manage all the processes of a private hospital. It also allows you to work with hospital economics.
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
erkingaliev21@gmail.com