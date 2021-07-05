Abdgali Erkingaliev

IDoctor CRM - Dashboard mvp startup minimal graphic design animation health dashboard web design design ui ux app
IDoctor CRM is an online application for hospital management and administration. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and manage all the processes of a private hospital. It also allows you to work with hospital economics.
