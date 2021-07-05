Julien Baveye

Leasy

Julien Baveye
Julien Baveye
  • Save
Leasy branding motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Quick animation for old branding - 2018

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Julien Baveye
Julien Baveye

More by Julien Baveye

View profile
    • Like