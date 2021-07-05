Dave Mejias 🖖

Cryptocurrency Web Exchange - Coinbase

Dave Mejias 🖖
Dave Mejias 🖖
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Web Exchange - Coinbase home webdesign cryptodashboard cryptoapp trendy trending clean darktheme darkmode landingpage cryptocurrency crypto design figma app userinterface ui trend minimal uidesign
Cryptocurrency Web Exchange - Coinbase home webdesign cryptodashboard cryptoapp trendy trending clean darktheme darkmode landingpage cryptocurrency crypto design figma app userinterface ui trend minimal uidesign
Download color palette
  1. Coinbase.png
  2. Coinbase - Glassy.png

This is a redesign concept of coinbase webpage. Hope you like it 🚀

Dave Mejias 🖖
Dave Mejias 🖖
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Dave Mejias 🖖

View profile
    • Like