Introducing Winds of Change

The logo combines an American flag with a gust of wind. This is a powerful metaphor that speaks to change needed in America to help make books available to underprivileged children. Be the winds of change by getting books in the hands kids of who don't have access to them.

This is the latest line from Freadom. 100% of Freadom's net profits will support literacy initiatives in America. Look good while making a difference in the lives of our youth.

If you'd like to see the rest of this project, go check in out on my Adobe Behance page: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122887419/Winds-of-Change