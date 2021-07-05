at Home Art Installation (Week 1)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This set is from Week 1.
This month I am taking part of Grand Park's Protraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A. My art installation is called, "at Home." It's a crow-sourcing community base art installation.
https://july.grandparkla.org/at-home
at Home explores the definition of home from constituents in Los Angeles and its surrounding neighborhoods. By collecting words and the stories behind them, my intention is to unify citizens through sharing their diverse perspectives. Words selected will be projected onto the Hall of Records building. New sets will be presented weekly for the month of July. The stories behind selected words will be featured here and showcased on Grand Parks social outlets.