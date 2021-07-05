Carl Wiens

Isometric Study no. 16 Nonstop Robot, Masaduya, 1950s

Isometric Study no. 16 Nonstop Robot, Masaduya, 1950s series retro machine illustration toy robot perspective isometric vector
Thought I was done with these, but couldn’t resist this lavender beauty.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
