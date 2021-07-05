Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman

Social Media Design - Recruitment Poster

Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman
Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman
  • Save
Social Media Design - Recruitment Poster flat illustration poster vector poster internship recruitment banner design facebook post social media design social media post design poster poster design branding graphic design
Download color palette

An Internship recruitment poster design for Community of Biotechnology.
View in Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122894939/Social-Media-Designs-Recruitment-Poster

Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman
Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman

More by Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman

View profile
    • Like