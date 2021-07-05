🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We worked hard on our Digital Agency website and we couldn't be more happy with the results, we really dived into three.js and gave amazing little touches we know everyone loves.
We would like to thank the people who are behind https://tympanus.net blog, their tutorials helped us and taught us many amazing things throughout the way.
On another side note we experimented with Mobile Device Orientation and gave little extra touches to our mobile users.
I think that's all, you can check our website here: https://se-digital.gr
Frameworks: Laravel, Vue
Libraries: GSAP, Three.js, AOS