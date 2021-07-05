AD9 Creative Studio

"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Logo and Font Process, Brand Identity

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Logo and Font Process, Brand Identity slogan bar restaurant branding design logo vector illustration icon food typography
Download color palette

Part of the branding design of the Sailor Restaurant Bar, following the previous creative ideas and concepts - Inverted color version of the logo.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like