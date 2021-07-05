AD9 Creative Studio

"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Logo Process

bar burger restaurant typography food icon vector illustration logo design branding
Sailor Restaurant Bar logo, the project had to include a fork a knife, and some visual item representative of the sailor concept.
The creative process resulted in a unique ship wheel with our main items as handles, along with an amazing pirate - vintage style typography.

