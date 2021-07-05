"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Logo Process

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sailor Restaurant Bar logo, the project had to include a fork a knife, and some visual item representative of the sailor concept.
The creative process resulted in a unique ship wheel with our main items as handles, along with an amazing pirate - vintage style typography.