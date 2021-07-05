Vladimir Pechonkin

Organic food company business card

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Organic food company business card creative solid style identity corporate silver metallic black lux food organic nutrients business card logotype brandbook design business brand branding logo
Download color palette

The corporate style is based on a self-exaggerated logo only in a luxurious emerald color. On a black background, as well as on white, it looks quite impressive.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like