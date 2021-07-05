AD9 Creative Studio

"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Branding Process

"Sailor" Restaurant - Bar, Branding Process burger bar restaurant food icon vector illustration logo design branding
Branding process for Sailor, a modern take on a fisherman - themed restaurant - bar, the restaurant items branded.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
