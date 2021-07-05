Muh. Hidayatullah

Foody Design Mobile App

Muh. Hidayatullah
Muh. Hidayatullah
  • Save
Foody Design Mobile App asian indonesia ui ux indonesia mobile ui andoid app inspiration makanan masak memasak design inspiration ux inspiration ui inspiration cooking food foody mobile app cook figma
Download color palette

"Design Mobile Apps For Cooking"
Hope you like it :)

Contact Me :
- Email : Muh.hidayatullahsn@Gmail.com
- Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hidayat_stylee/

Muh. Hidayatullah
Muh. Hidayatullah

More by Muh. Hidayatullah

View profile
    • Like