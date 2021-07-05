Letícia Thaís Moraes

Landing page

Letícia Thaís Moraes
Letícia Thaís Moraes
  • Save
Landing page websitedesign marketingwebsite responsivewebdesign webdesign vetapp landingpage branding
Download color palette

I designed this landing page for Pello's marketing website - an iOS mobile app.

→ Case Study: https://leticiathais.com/project/pello

-

👩🏻‍💻 Let's work together! leticiathais02@gmail.com

Letícia Thaís Moraes
Letícia Thaís Moraes

More by Letícia Thaís Moraes

View profile
    • Like