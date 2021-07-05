Fiona Art

Leaky COLANDER acrylic pour ~ Kaleidoscopic flower ~ Fluid art p

Leaky COLANDER acrylic pour ~ Kaleidoscopic flower ~ Fluid art
Hello from Slovenia again!

Few days ago I did a ring pour on reverse colander and I wasn't completely happy with the result.
So in this video I did a Leaky colander acrylic pour, but I poured paint on the bottom of the colander in puddles. When I lifted up the colander, I was very happy with the pattern, so I just just added some lines with a scewer, spun it out and beautiful kaleidoscopic flower is shone on my canvas.

Beause I knew, that colours will mix a lot in this acrylic pouring technique, I choose kind of primary colours ( Cadmium yellow, Permanent red violet and cerulean blue) and my pearl white mixture for some lacing effects.

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/hmFMz9_Rl7I

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
