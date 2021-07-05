Leaky COLANDER acrylic pour ~ Kaleidoscopic flower ~ Fluid art p

Hello from Slovenia again!

Few days ago I did a ring pour on reverse colander and I wasn't completely happy with the result.

So in this video I did a Leaky colander acrylic pour, but I poured paint on the bottom of the colander in puddles. When I lifted up the colander, I was very happy with the pattern, so I just just added some lines with a scewer, spun it out and beautiful kaleidoscopic flower is shone on my canvas.

Beause I knew, that colours will mix a lot in this acrylic pouring technique, I choose kind of primary colours ( Cadmium yellow, Permanent red violet and cerulean blue) and my pearl white mixture for some lacing effects.

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

