Leaky COLANDER acrylic pour ~ Kaleidoscopic flower ~ Fluid art p

Hello from Slovenia again!
Few days ago I did a ring pour on reverse colander and I wasn't completely happy with the result.
So in this video I did a Leaky colander acrylic pour, but I poured paint on the bottom of the colander in puddles. When I lifted up the colander, I was very happy with the pattern, so I just just added some lines with a scewer, spun it out and beautiful kaleidoscopic flower is shone on my canvas.
Beause I knew, that colours will mix a lot in this acrylic pouring technique, I choose kind of primary colours ( Cadmium yellow, Permanent red violet and cerulean blue) and my pearl white mixture for some lacing effects.
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/hmFMz9_Rl7I