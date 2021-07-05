Flower Child Thank You Card Maker Kit

🥳 You’ve made some sales! 🥳

...But don’t forget to thank your customers for their support. 🤭

Download this Thank You Card Maker Kit and create your own Thank You Card quickly and easily.

These templates are FREE to edit in Canva and you can print them at home or professional depending on your preference.

What's Inside

Editable Canva Thank You Card Template (A6 paper size)

Illustrator files of all illustrations/icons

PNG files of all illustrations/icons

Help File for editing and printing

Bonus Points

Change text, images and layout easily and for FREE via drag and drop editor.

215 unique illustrations to enhance your layout.

72 background styles

20 Social Media Icons

3 Business icons (Email, Website and Etsy)

Please Note

Template Size: A6 (148 x 105 mm / 5.8 x 4.1 inches)

Colors may vary based on monitor, printer and card stock.

The preview mock up is not included.

COPYRIGHT © Crafted By Jamie Pudsey All Rights are Retained by the Artist.