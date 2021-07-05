Liliia

Sing up App screen fashion sing up mobile app icon ui graphic design design
Hi everyone,

Today I started my #DailyUI challenge. This is my #001 Singing up screen. I decided to create few app's screens for nice brand of bags and shoes.

Thank you for watching :)

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
