Samudra Roy

Re-design of influencer marketing website

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
  • Save
Re-design of influencer marketing website sleek material matte white blue marketing influencer ui minimal app mockup graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hello peeps,
This is a re-design of my one of my uploads, with a Blue base instead of white.

Let me know your thoughts on this :D

Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

More by Samudra Roy

View profile
    • Like