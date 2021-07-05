Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Garnica

L'Aurore (Dawn) Mix

Ana Garnica
Ana Garnica
  • Save
L'Aurore (Dawn) Mix mix art design photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

I mixed two famous art pieces and added some other elements and fusion layers that I liked.
Art(e)
L'Aurore (Dawn)/ William-Adolphe Bouguereau
She Shall be Called Woman/ George Frederick Watts

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Ana Garnica
Ana Garnica
Like