Wave | Broadcast Pack (AE Template)

Features:
- Variable duration for each scenes (up to 15 sec)
- Resolution 1920×1080, 1080×1920
- Template has modular structure – easy change duration
- Mix scenes with each other to create new projects
- IN and OUT transitions for each scenes
- Fully and easily customizable
- Easy color and shape change
- Easy change background for each scenes
- Use logo or text for title
- Works with image or video
- No plugins required
- Works with After Effects CS5.5, CS6, CC and higher
- Works for all language of After Effects
- Link for free font included
- Music not included
- Image or video used in preview are not included
- Video tutorial included

Components:
Intro/Openers: 4 types
Slides: 32 types,
Big Titles: 20 types
Infographics: 12 types
Instagram Slides: 32 types
Logo Reveals: 8 types
Backgrounds: 27 types
Transitions: 20 types

