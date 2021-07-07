🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👨🏻🚀 Last work for for Arianespace - Smallsat rideshare
✨ Oct 2020 ⏤ Pitch won w/ La Nouvelle
🤜🏼 Motion by Gwenael Serieys
👉🏼 Available for #freelance ⏤ Let's talk !
___________________________________________________
INTERACTIVE DESIGN
Website ⏤ Linkedin ⏤ Behance
PHOTOGRAPHY
Website ⏤ Linkedin ⏤ Behance ⏤ Instagram