The Design Productivity Blueprint

Whether you manage a team of designers, have set up a Design Ops team or are considering doing so, or you just have a stake in design output at your organisation, creating the space for designers to do their best work is a key concern. You want to ensure that designers spend their time on high-value design work, and less time on low-value tasks like hunting down icons or assets, repeating work, or completing lots of admin. We have created a tool to expose designer productivity, and identify ways to improve it.

