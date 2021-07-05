The Design Productivity Blueprint

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Whether you manage a team of designers, have set up a Design Ops team or are considering doing so, or you just have a stake in design output at your organisation, creating the space for designers to do their best work is a key concern. You want to ensure that designers spend their time on high-value design work, and less time on low-value tasks like hunting down icons or assets, repeating work, or completing lots of admin. We have created a tool to expose designer productivity, and identify ways to improve it.
https://spotify.design/article/measuring-defining-and-improving-productivity-the-design-productivity